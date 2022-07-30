ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,800 Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FC. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 17.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter worth about $6,097,000. 57.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey Price Performance

Shares of FC opened at $52.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.19 million, a PE ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $66.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Franklin Covey Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.