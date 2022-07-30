ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes $649,000 Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 201,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 10.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 372.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $6.86 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $447.99 million, a P/E ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDXS shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Codexis from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.
In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $396,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,543,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.
