ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes $649,000 Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 201,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 10.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 372.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis Stock Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $6.86 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $447.99 million, a P/E ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDXS shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Codexis from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Insider Activity at Codexis

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $396,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,543,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.