Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Position Reduced by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,176,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 493,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 163,119 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 432,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 56,609 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,049,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 411,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 31,139 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Harvard Bioscience

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,319,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,887,847. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,319,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,887,847. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James W. Green purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,309,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,629.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Price Performance

NASDAQ HBIO opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.78. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

