ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $626,000 Stock Holdings in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,097 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ViewRay by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ViewRay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,646,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ViewRay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,464,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ViewRay by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in ViewRay by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViewRay Trading Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. ViewRay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $550.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 148.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.00%. ViewRay’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Caley Castelein bought 1,065,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $2,705,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,545,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ViewRay news, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $268,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 636,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,452.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Caley Castelein acquired 1,065,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,705,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,545,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,824. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,231,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,280 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRAY. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of ViewRay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ViewRay has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

