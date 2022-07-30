Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Shares Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) by 4,394.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,302 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HTBK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 27,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Heritage Commerce

In other Heritage Commerce news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $28,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,678.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $28,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,678.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $51,961.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,421.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage Commerce Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Heritage Commerce Corp has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $711.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $40.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 million. On average, analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

