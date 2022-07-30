Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 5,218 Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 150.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REMX. CWM LLC bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the fourth quarter worth $100,000.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of REMX stock opened at $92.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.96. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a one year low of $77.17 and a one year high of $127.50.

