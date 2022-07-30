ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 10,200 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NOW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NOW by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in NOW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in NOW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NOW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on NOW in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. NOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. NOW had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

