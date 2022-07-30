ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,600 Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries Trading Up 6.3 %

Nabors Industries stock opened at $142.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.91. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.81. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $65.58 and a 52-week high of $207.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($13.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.95) by ($4.93). The company had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.32 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 59.04%. Analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -26.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.67.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.