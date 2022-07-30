Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Stock Position Decreased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,733 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,422,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,006 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,794,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,288 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,672,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,685,000 after purchasing an additional 71,865 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,319,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 81,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,172,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,334,000 after purchasing an additional 507,994 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.08, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $11.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -116.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ESRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

