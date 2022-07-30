Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 560.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,085,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,611,000 after buying an additional 1,769,848 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,337,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,384,000 after purchasing an additional 429,543 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,160,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,921,000 after purchasing an additional 191,517 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 621,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,820,000 after purchasing an additional 123,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,558,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,956,000 after purchasing an additional 116,945 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BECN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $60.02 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $65.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 103,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,936.63. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,859,579 shares in the company, valued at $857,843,495.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Stories

