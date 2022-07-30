ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 97,661 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,661 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 3.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.85%.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Further Reading

