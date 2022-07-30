PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 67.9% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 403,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 163,132 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 128.3% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 55,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 214.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $16.59 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $43.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16. The firm has a market cap of $860.59 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. PubMatic had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $34,772.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $382,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $34,772.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,737 shares of company stock worth $2,988,196. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PUBM. Lake Street Capital began coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Further Reading

