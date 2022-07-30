Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 218,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Newpark Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Newpark Resources by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Price Performance

NR stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.08 million, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $4.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newpark Resources

About Newpark Resources

In other Newpark Resources news, Director Donald Win Young bought 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $144,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,152.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have purchased 87,702 shares of company stock valued at $311,182 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

