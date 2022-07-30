Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 214,801 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMT. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.87% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th.

(Get Rating)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.