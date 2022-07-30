Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $991,000 Holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,136 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Monument Circle Acquisition worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MON. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 805,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 56,164 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,135,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after acquiring an additional 421,859 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 361,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 90,662 shares during the period. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monument Circle Acquisition alerts:

Monument Circle Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MON opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

About Monument Circle Acquisition

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.