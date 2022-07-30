ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,554 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFSC. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average of $46.13. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.