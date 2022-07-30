Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 1,392 Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $693,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Price Performance

Shares of AADR stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 1 year low of $46.05 and a 1 year high of $69.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.91.

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

