RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Position Lifted by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 889.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,465 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $233,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $16.22.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.79 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.45%.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

