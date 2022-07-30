ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $834,000 Stock Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $760,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 3.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 69.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 31,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $2,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Price Performance

UMH opened at $21.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.64, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 16.65 and a current ratio of 16.65. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 421.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UMH Properties news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $65,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,635.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $65,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,635.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,387.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,115 shares of company stock worth $116,219 over the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on UMH shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Compass Point set a $26.50 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

UMH Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

See Also

