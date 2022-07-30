Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 102,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.
Separately, Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 4th quarter worth about $695,000.
Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Stock Down 0.1 %
OTCMKTS:SSAAU opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $10.07.
About Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha
Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, D2C services, and mobile and social entertainment sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (SSAAU)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.