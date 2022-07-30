Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 102,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Separately, Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 4th quarter worth about $695,000.

OTCMKTS:SSAAU opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, D2C services, and mobile and social entertainment sectors.

