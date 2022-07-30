Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,132 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 185.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 111.1% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in UDR in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.44.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $48.40 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 298.05%.

About UDR

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.