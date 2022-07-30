Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $732,770,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,812 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 333.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,834,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,186 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of CSX by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,149,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,708 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.21.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

Insider Activity at CSX

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CSX to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

