Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 47.6% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,750,000 after acquiring an additional 575,715 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 8.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,108,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,777,000 after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AWI. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $89.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.19 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 41.11%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

