Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $56.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $62.53.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The company had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.94%.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

