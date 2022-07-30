Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Slam worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLAM. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Slam by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,813,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after acquiring an additional 739,932 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Slam by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 643,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Slam by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 662,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 502,663 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Slam by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the fourth quarter worth $1,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAM stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. Slam Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

