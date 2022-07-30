Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 14,047 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,934 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 24,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 30,745 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,398,000. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $11.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

