Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,619 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $66.57 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $77.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.29.

