Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:LDP opened at $21.53 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

