Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Athlon Acquisition worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 208,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $49,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,956,000. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athlon Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWET opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

Athlon Acquisition Profile

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

