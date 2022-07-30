Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2022

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVHGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $39.03 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 78.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $38.85.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVHGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $532.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.34.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

