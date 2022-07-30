Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $39.03 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 78.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $38.85.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $532.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.34.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

