The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 106,466 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 167,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in AES by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in AES by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in AES by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in AES by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

AES Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE AES opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $26.52.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -233.33%.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.