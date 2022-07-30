Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 331,503 Shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,503 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Ocean Acquisition were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $846,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $906,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,439,000.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BOCNU opened at $10.01 on Friday. Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Profile

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

Featured Articles

