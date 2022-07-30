Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $16,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.63.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.83. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. Carrier Global’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

