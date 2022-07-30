Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 18,398 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,755 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,398 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $16,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 21,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.9% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 62,775 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 20,602 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,362 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,600 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,169.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.