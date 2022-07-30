Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,284 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $16,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allstate Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $132.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.58.

ALL stock opened at $116.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.87 and its 200 day moving average is $127.93. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.48%.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

