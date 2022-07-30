Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Franco-Nevada worth $16,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1,812.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $190.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV stock opened at $127.98 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $122.38 and a one year high of $169.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.69 and its 200 day moving average is $144.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.82%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.