Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Best Buy by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after purchasing an additional 282,542 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Best Buy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,328 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.13.

BBY opened at $76.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.29 and a 12-month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $3,599,860.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,793,476.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

