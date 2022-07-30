iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $101.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.97. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

