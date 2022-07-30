CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,718,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $957,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39,112 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 87,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $685,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CMS opened at $68.73 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.51 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.94.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,997.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,997.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $257,120 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.