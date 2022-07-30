Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.5 %

CPB opened at $49.35 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.13.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.10.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.