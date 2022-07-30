Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,554,000 after buying an additional 962,047 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,204,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,978,000 after buying an additional 770,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,552,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,602,000 after buying an additional 107,321 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,984,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 689,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,154,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,452,000 after purchasing an additional 93,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.04.

Insider Activity

Twilio Stock Performance

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.74 and a 200 day moving average of $133.62. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.14 and a 12 month high of $384.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

