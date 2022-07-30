Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $311,000 Stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.05% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALTL. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 111.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $700,000.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average of $42.99. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $46.83.

