Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 4,701 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 419.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 199.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $41.10 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.43.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.