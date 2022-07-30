Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 699 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Ameren were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AEE opened at $93.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.91.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.75.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

