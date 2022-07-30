Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of X. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE X opened at $23.65 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on X shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.90.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

