Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 4,484 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,139,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 81.4% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NatWest Group plc bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $3,526,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at SVB Financial Group

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $403.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $425.42 and a 200-day moving average of $514.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.83. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $355.37 and a 52-week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.73.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.