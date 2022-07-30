Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 692 Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 485,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 232,111 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 26,883 shares during the last quarter.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF alerts:

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HNDL stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.