F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,532 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of F5 by 0.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 353,629 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $73,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of F5 by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 240,459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $58,842,000 after purchasing an additional 38,564 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of F5 by 11.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,553 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $40,025,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 180,549 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,182,000 after purchasing an additional 31,516 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 172,512 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,046,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Cowen dropped their price target on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

F5 Stock Performance

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $25,945.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,394.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total value of $164,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $25,945.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,394.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $613,144 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FFIV opened at $167.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.54 and a 200-day moving average of $184.86. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.43 and a 52-week high of $249.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.81 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

