Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 2,466 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Exelon were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 2,068.8% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exelon Price Performance

In related news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $46.49 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.16 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

