Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 874 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,214 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,844 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $17,588,000 after buying an additional 24,077 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth $482,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 117,760 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 15,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 59,785 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BUD opened at $53.54 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($61.22) to €65.00 ($66.33) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($85.71) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €74.00 ($75.51) to €73.00 ($74.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($60.20) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.28.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

